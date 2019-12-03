The Grizzlies have gone 3-4 away from home. Memphis is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls won the last meeting between these two squads 110-102 on Oct. 25. Zach LaVine scored 37 points to help lead Chicago to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 58.5 percent and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jae Crowder is second on the Grizzlies with 6.0 rebounds and averages 10.6 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.2 points and added 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 108.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder sprain), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip), Kyle Anderson: day to day (heel), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (illness), Ja Morant: out (back spasms).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

