The Grizzlies are 4-10 in conference games. Memphis averages 44.7 rebounds per game and is 2-9 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 114-95 in their last matchup on Nov. 19. Alec Burks led Golden State with 29 points, and Morant paced Memphis scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 22.3 points per game while shooting 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. Ky Bowman has averaged four assists and 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jaren Jackson Jr. ranks second on the Grizzlies averaging 16.2 points and has added 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 52.8 percent and has averaged 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 107.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, eight steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 98.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: out (oblique), Kyle Anderson: day to day (heel), Ja Morant: out (back spasms).

