The Heat are 3-7 on the road. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 110.1 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Rockets and Heat meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall leads the Rockets with 6.0 assists and scores 19.2 points per game. Sterling Brown is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 18.8 points and is adding 6.9 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.3% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 42 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 44.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Heat: Avery Bradley: out (calf), Chris Silva: out (hip), Maurice Harkless: out (thigh), Goran Dragic: out (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

