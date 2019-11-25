Charlotte Hornets (6-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Miami comes into a matchup against Charlotte as winners of four home games in a row.

Miami went 39-43 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte went 10-6 in Southeast Division play and 14-27 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 23.2 assists per game on 40.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

