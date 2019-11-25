Charlotte went 10-6 in Southeast Division play and 14-27 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 23.2 assists per game on 40.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

