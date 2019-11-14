Miami finished 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from deep last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (left hip contusion), John Henson: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (right calf soreness).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), James Johnson: day to day (illness), Goran Dragic: day to day (unknown).

