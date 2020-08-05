The Heat are 29-11 in conference play. Miami is 42-18 when scoring at least 100 points.
The Heat won the last matchup between these two teams 105-89 on March 2. Jimmy Butler scored 18 points to help lead Miami to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers and 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
Bam Adebayo ranks second on the Heat scoring 16.3 assists and grabbing 10.5 rebounds. Jae Crowder is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 8.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 52.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 42.1% shooting.
Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 43.8% shooting.
INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).
Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
