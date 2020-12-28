Milwaukee went 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Bucks averaged 25.9 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (right knee).
Bucks: None listed.
