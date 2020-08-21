The Heat have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.4 rebounds. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.2 boards.
The Pacers are 28-19 against conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 7.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.
Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 7.1 assists while scoring 16.5 points per game. T.J. Warren is averaging 22.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 42 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.4% shooting.
Pacers: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 44.4% shooting.
INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: day to day (shoulder).
Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.