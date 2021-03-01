The Hawks are 9-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 9.2.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 56.7% and averaging 19.5 points. Andre Iguodala is shooting 46.0% and averaging 5.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

AD

Capela leads the Hawks with 14.1 rebounds and averages 14.9 points. Trae Young is averaging 26.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 44.8% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, eight steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 50.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.