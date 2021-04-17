The Nets are 20-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.8.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 98-85 on Jan. 25. Harden scored 20 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.2 rebounds and averages 19 points. Butler is shooting 55.6% and averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kyrie Irving is second on the Nets averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 27.5 points per game. Bruce Brown is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 9.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 105.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 47.2% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).

Nets: Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).

