The Bulls are 5-9 against conference opponents. Chicago has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 116-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 22. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 27 points, and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo has averaged 14.8 points and collected 10.5 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 10.0 rebounds and averages 12.3 points. Tomas Satoransky is shooting 43.4 percent and has averaged 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 43 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 46 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Dion Waiters: day to day (illness), Justise Winslow: day to day (back), KZ Okpala: day to day (achilles), Goran Dragic: day to day (groin).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder sprain), Thaddeus Young: day to day (personal), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

