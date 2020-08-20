The Pacers have gone 28-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana scores 109.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Heat have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Warren leads the Pacers scoring 19.8 points per game, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Butler has shot 45.5% and is averaging 19.9 points for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 44.1% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (eye), Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: day to day (shoulder), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.