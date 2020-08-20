Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Indiana Pacers (45-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Heat -4; over/under is 215

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Miami leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the previous matchup 113-101. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to help lead Miami to the win and T.J. Warren scored 22 points in defeat for Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 28-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana scores 109.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Heat have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Warren leads the Pacers scoring 19.8 points per game, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Butler has shot 45.5% and is averaging 19.9 points for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 44.1% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (eye), Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: day to day (shoulder), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

