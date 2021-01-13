Miami finished 44-29 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Heat averaged 7.5 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.
The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Heat 137-134 in their last matchup on Jan. 12. Embiid led Philadelphia with 45 points, and Tyler Herro paced Miami with 34 points.
INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Vincent Poirier: out (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Tobias Harris: out (health and safety protocols), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (covid).
Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (health and safety protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (health and safety protocols), Maurice Harkless: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.