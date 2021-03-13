Michigan appeared to dodge one injury concern after guard Eli Brooks went down in a loss at Michigan State last weekend. Brooks was able to come back and play in the team’s first conference tournament game, a victory over Maryland on Friday.
But Livers, who plays guard and forward, played only 15 minutes in that game and went scoreless. The team said an MRI afterward showed the foot issue.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.