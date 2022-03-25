Golden State, third in the Western Conference, was coming off a rousing win at Miami on Wednesday night before faltering against the Hawks. Atlanta, the No. 10 team in the East, had dropped two of three.

HORNETS 107, JAZZ 101

CHARLOTTE, N.C, — Miles Bridges had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Terry Rozier added 25 points and Charlotte bounced back from an ugly loss to beat Utah.

Story continues below advertisement

LaMelo Ball added 21 points for the Hornets. They had their five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night with a 15-point loss to New York.

Advertisement

Charlotte wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 4-1 record and pulled within a half-game of Brooklyn Nets for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points for Utah. The Jazz who have lost three straight.

WIZARDS 100, PISTONS 97

DETROIT — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Washington held on to beat Detroit.

Deni Avdija added 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wizards sweep the four-game season series.