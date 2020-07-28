The Celtics are 27-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 6.1.

The Bucks won the last matchup between these two teams 128-123 on Jan. 16. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 21.1 points per game while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Wesley Matthews is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

AD

Tatum is second on the Celtics averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, while scoring 23.6 points per game and shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart is averaging 5.4 assists and 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 51.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 41.7% shooting.

AD

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, eight steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: day to day (illness), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (head), Eric Bledsoe: day to day (covid).

Celtics: Tremont Waters: day to day (concussion), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.