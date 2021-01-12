Milwaukee went 13-1 in Central Division play and 26-12 on the road a season ago. The Bucks gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.
Detroit and Milwaukee square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 130-115 on Jan. 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the win with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).
Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).
