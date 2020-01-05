The Bucks are 14-3 on the road. Milwaukee averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 15-2 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 127-118 in the last meeting on Jan. 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, and DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMarcus Aldridge is shooting 50.9 percent and averaging 19.4 points. DeRozan has averaged 22.2 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12.8 rebounds and averages 30.4 points. Khris Middleton has averaged 19.2 points and collected 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.5 points, 53.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 40.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dejounte Murray: day to day (personal).

Bucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

