Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division play during the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from 3-point range.
Milwaukee and Detroit square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 125-115 on Jan. 4. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the victory with 43 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).
Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (hip), Josh Jackson: out (ankle), Blake Griffin: out (left knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.