The Wizards are 10-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows 120.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12.9 rebounds and averages 30 points. Antetokounmpo has averaged 12.8 rebounds and added 28.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Beal is averaging 28.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Wizards. Ian Mahinmi has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 9.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 51.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, seven steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 40.1 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Sterling Brown: day to day (illness), Robin Lopez: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.