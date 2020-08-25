The Bucks are 37-7 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has the league’s best offense averaging 118.7 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.
The Magic are 20-23 in conference games. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Vucevic averaging 10.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 13.6 rebounds and averages 29.5 points. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 19.6 assists and collecting 10.8 rebounds. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.2 points and three rebounds while shooting 30.8% over the last 10 games for Orlando.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, six steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 43.0% shooting.
Magic: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 48.2% shooting.
INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.
Magic: Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (back), Vic Law: day to day (lower back), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).
