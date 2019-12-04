The Bucks are 6-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Milwaukee is 4-2 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 51.7 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 104-90 in the last meeting on Nov. 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points, and Derrick Rose led Detroit with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is shooting 54.3 percent and averaging 17.1 points. Bruce Brown is shooting 49.4 percent and averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 30.8 points and has added 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Donte DiVincenzo has averaged five rebounds and added 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 10-0, averaging 121.4 points, 51 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Bucks Injuries: Sterling Brown: day to day (ac joint), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).

