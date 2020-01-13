The Knicks are 6-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has an 8-28 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The Bucks won the last meeting between these two squads 123-102 on Dec. 21. Khris Middleton scored 23 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12.8 rebounds and averages 29.8 points. Middleton has averaged 22.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Julius Randle ranks second on the Knicks averaging 18.7 points and has added 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Mitchell Robinson has averaged 6.6 rebounds and added 9.2 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 52.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 41.0 percent shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kyle Korver: day to day (back).

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (oblique), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Marcus Morris: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.