Portland finished 29-23 in Western Conference games and 21-20 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 15 points off of turnovers, 15 second chance points and 36 bench points last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (right hip tendinosis), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Anfernee Simons: day to day (right ankle sprain), Damian Lillard: day to day (back).

