Utah finished 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 6.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).
Jazz: Juwan Morgan: out (health protocols), Jarrell Brantley: out (not with team).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.