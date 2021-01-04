Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division play in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 45.8 bench points last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).
Pistons: Jahlil Okafor: day to day (ankle), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle).
