The Magic have gone 20-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is fifth in the league giving up only 108.3 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.
The Bucks have gone 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 44-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 51.7 rebounds per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the last 10 games for Orlando.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 17 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 48.2% shooting.
Bucks: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 51.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 42.8% shooting.
INJURIES: Magic: Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (back), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).
Bucks: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.