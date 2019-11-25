Utah went 50-32 overall with a 21-20 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee and Utah square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 103-100 on Nov. 8. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 33 points.

AD

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh), Ersan Ilyasova: day to day (heel).

Jazz Injuries: Rudy Gobert: day to day (ankle), Ed Davis: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD