Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (49-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 123-116. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and Kyrie Irving totaled 29 points in the loss for Boston.

The Celtics are 35-17 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 44.6 rebounds per game and is 25-6 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Bucks have gone 27-14 away from home. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 53.3 points in the paint per game, led by Antetokounmpo averaging 17.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is shooting 48.7 percent and averaging 23.8 points. Jayson Tatum has averaged 12.8 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 34.6 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 27.7 points per game. Khris Middleton has averaged 20.6 points and added 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 117.6 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

Celtics: Averaging 103.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: out (oblique).

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.