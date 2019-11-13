San Antonio finished 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 38.2 bench points last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

AD

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (right shoulder sprain).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD