Utah finished 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 26.0 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Minnesota and Utah square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 112-102 on Nov. 18. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota to the win with 29 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Timberwolves Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: day to day (left foot soreness).

Jazz Injuries: Ed Davis: out (leg).

