The Timberwolves have gone 9-13 away from home. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.1.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls with 5.4 assists and scores 10 points per game. Zach LaVine has averaged 30.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 26 points and is adding 11.1 rebounds. Jarrett Culver has averaged 15 points and added 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 51.0 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (illness), Jake Layman: out (toe).

