The Cavaliers are 3-12 on the road. Cleveland averages 44 rebounds per game and is 2-11 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wiggins is shooting 44.6 percent and averaging 24.8 points. Jeff Teague has averaged 17.7 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

AD

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 17.9 points and has added 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Kevin Love has averaged 3.1 assists and scored 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 110.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 51.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD