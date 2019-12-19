The Timberwolves are 1-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the league scoring 50.4 points in the paint per game led by Andrew Wiggins averaging 12.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 100-98 in the last matchup on Nov. 10. Jokic led Denver with 20 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging two made 3-pointers and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Wiggins is second on the Timberwolves scoring 25.1 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds. Jeff Teague has averaged six assists and scored 15 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 115.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: day to day (foot), Torrey Craig: day to day (illness).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: day to day (toe), Jarrett Culver: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

