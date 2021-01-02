Denver went 12-2 in Northwest Division action and 20-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 26.7 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.
The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).
Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (calf), Jamal Murray: day to day (elbow), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
