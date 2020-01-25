The Thunder are 5-4 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City has a 19-4 record against teams below .500.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 117-104 in their last meeting on Jan. 13. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 30 points, and Naz Reid paced Minnesota scoring 20 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is shooting 51.3 percent and averaging 26.6 points. Robert Covington is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

AD

Chris Paul leads the Thunder averaging 17.1 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Dennis Schroder has averaged five assists and scored 19 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 110 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe).

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: day to day (personal), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (ankle), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.