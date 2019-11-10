Denver finished 12-4 in Northwest Division games and 20-21 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets shot 46.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (right shoulder sprain).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

