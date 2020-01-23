The Rockets are 16-12 in Western Conference play. Houston ranks seventh in the league scoring 14.5 fast break points per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 4.7.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 139-109 in their last meeting on Jan. 11. James Harden led Houston with 32 points, and Josh Okogie paced Minnesota scoring 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is shooting 51.3 percent and averaging 26.5 points. Gorgui Dieng is shooting 50.0 percent and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 36.6 points and has added 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Clint Capela is shooting 54.0 percent and has averaged 14 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 47.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (adductor strain).

