Phoenix went 19-63 overall and 7-34 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 36.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (toe), Robert Covington: out (personal).

Suns Injuries: Cameron Johnson: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (back), Frank Kaminsky: day to day (hip), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

