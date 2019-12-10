The Jazz are 10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 12-6 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 103-95 in the last matchup on Nov. 20. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 30 points, and Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Teague leads the Timberwolves with 6.9 assists and scores 13.1 points per game. Towns has averaged 11.4 rebounds and added 25.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.7 points and collecting 4.8 rebounds. Rudy Gobert has averaged 10.6 rebounds and added 12.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 108 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 47 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Jake Layman: out (toe).

Jazz Injuries: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

