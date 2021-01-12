Memphis finished 34-39 overall and 20-26 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 112.6 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 32.8 from beyond the arc.
The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (wrist).
Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hip), John Konchar: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.