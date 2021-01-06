Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 2-10 in Northwest Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 117.5 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.
The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out (left quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring).
