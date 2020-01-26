The Kings have gone 11-16 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento gives up 109.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 105-104 in the last meeting on Dec. 26. Gorgui Dieng led Minnesota with 21 points, and Richaun Holmes led Sacramento with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 27 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 18.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 19.1 points and is adding 4.3 rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica is shooting 52.8 percent and has averaged 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 109.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 44 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.