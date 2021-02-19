The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 116-112 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 20 points, and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 24 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 50.7% and averaging 21.8 points. Ricky Rubio is averaging 8.9 points and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.3 points per game and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Chris Boucher is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 112.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 48.1% shooting.
Raptors: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.5% shooting.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D’Angelo Russell: out (leg).
Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (ankle).
