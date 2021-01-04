Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 2-10 in Northwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 49.2 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.
Denver and Minnesota square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 124-109 on Jan. 3. Jamal Murray led Denver to the win with 36 points and four assists.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.