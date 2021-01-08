San Antonio went 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 114.1 points per game last season, 19 on free throws and 32.1 from deep.
The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring).
Spurs: Drew Eubanks: out (health protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.