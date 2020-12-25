Minnesota went 2-10 in Northwest Division play and 11-21 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 117.5 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.
Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (covid-19), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.