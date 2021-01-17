Minnesota went 9-30 in Western Conference action and 11-21 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves shot 44.1% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.
The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (back), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Okogie: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (personal), Ricky Rubio: out (health and safety protocols).
