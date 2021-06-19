“He always finds a way to talk to us so we don’t panic,” Nicolas Batum said about Lue. “A couple times, we were down 2-0, twice, and we’re down big-time like in Dallas Game 3, we’re down, I mean, big time tonight, and we lose that game and we go back to that crazy place in Utah, and he finds a way, get good guys, get a good shot and get a system. We won this game. I love that coach. You have to give him credit.”