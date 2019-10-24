Mike Conley went 1 of 16 from the field in his Utah debut after spending his first 12 seasons with Memphis. He missed his first 12 shots before finally scoring on a floater in the lane with 5.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Jazz outscored the Thunder 58-34 in the paint to offset 6-of-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shined in his Oklahoma City debut, scoring 26 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Chris Paul added 22 points and eight rebounds. Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and seven boards.

Oklahoma City built an eight-point lead early in the fourth before the Jazz finally rallied. Utah surged ahead 85-80 on a 9-0 run capped by Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer.

Paul capped a 6-0 spurt with a long jumper of his own to put the Thunder ahead 86-85. Mitchell answered by slashing into the lane for back-to-back layups to put the Jazz ahead for good.

A mid-range jumper from Mitchell gave Utah a 96-91 lead with 21 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma City missed nine of its first 11 shots and hit just 23.8% (5 of 21) overall from the floor in the first quarter. Those shooting struggles opened the door for Utah to sprint out to a 23-10 lead. Starting with a jumper from Joe Ingles, the Jazz scored baskets on four straight possessions to carve out a double-digit advantage.

The Thunder made a pair of 8-0 runs to tie the game at 28 in the second period. They finally took their first lead after Gilgeous-Alexander made three straight baskets to fuel a 9-2 spurt. Paul capped it with a pair of free throws, giving Oklahoma City a 46-42 lead.

Utah answered with a 7-0 run — punctuated by a thunderous dunk from Mitchell — to go ahead 49-46 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City went 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the second quarter. . Darius Bazley finished with zero points and three rebounds in his NBA debut. . Steven Adams pulled down 11 rebounds but finished with just three points after shooting 1 of 8 from the field and 1 of 6 from the line.

Jazz: Bogdanovic went to the locker room midway through the second quarter after injuring his ankle. He returned in the third. . Utah finished with an 18-7 edge in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Jazz: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

